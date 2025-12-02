Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

11/6/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Omega Healthcare Investors had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $862,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $862,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Vikas Gupta purchased 11,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.97 per share, with a total value of $494,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive directly owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,825.81. This trade represents a 505.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

