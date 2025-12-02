OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) to Buyback $10.00 million in Outstanding Stock

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 109% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OceanPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OceanPal to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.
