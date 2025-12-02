Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,456,475 shares in the company, valued at $349,554. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 1st, Gregory Poilasne sold 126,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $22,680.00.

Shares of NVVE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,869,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,413,080. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVVE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvve in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

