Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) CEO Gregory Poilasne Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,556,475 shares in the company, valued at $420,248.25. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gregory Poilasne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Gregory Poilasne sold 126,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $22,680.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Gregory Poilasne sold 100,000 shares of Nuvve stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

Nuvve Stock Down 22.8%

NVVE opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVVE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuvve in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Nuvve in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nuvve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Nuvve Company Profile

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

