Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE NAD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 158,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,365. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
