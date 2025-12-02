Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

NYSE NAD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. 158,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,365. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

