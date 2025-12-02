Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

