Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NYSE:NXN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
