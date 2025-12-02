Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

