Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NMCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 41,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,601. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.38.
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
