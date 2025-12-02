Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 1,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

