Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 127,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,492. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- These Are the Hottest Upgrades From the Q3 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Fossil Stock Is Quietly Surging—Insiders Just Made Big Bets
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Bitcoin ETFs Like IBIT May Be Set to Surge in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.