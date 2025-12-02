Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. 127,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,492. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

