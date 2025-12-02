Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE JQC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,298. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,175,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 251,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 238,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

