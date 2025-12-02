Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NPCT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 41,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,462. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.