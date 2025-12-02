Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE NEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 133,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.93.
Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
