Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 133,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,931. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

