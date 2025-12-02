Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2025

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 1.8% increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $10.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.93. The company had a trading volume of 164,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,677. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Dividend History for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.