Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a 1.8% increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $10.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NUE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.93. The company had a trading volume of 164,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,677. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. Nucor has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.58.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock worth $2,720,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

