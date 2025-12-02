Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $9.16 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 763,844 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,004,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,105,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 385,440 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

