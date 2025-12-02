Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 20,803 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Motco increased its position in shares of SAP by 400.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

SAP Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SAP stock opened at $242.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $233.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.49.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.