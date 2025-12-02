Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 841 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $48.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Get Northeast Indiana Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.