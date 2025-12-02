Norges Bank Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,383,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price target on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1%

FNF stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.37%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.