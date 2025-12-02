Norges Bank Takes Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 738,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,893,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,393,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, November 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.21.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

