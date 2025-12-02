Norges Bank Takes $201.56 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 822,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 33.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 25.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $294,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $888,990.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,575 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,319.75. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.82 and a 1-year high of $304.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $995.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.15 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $294.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

