Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,176,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $521,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,516.56. This trade represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $23,843,196 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.69.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $215.43 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

