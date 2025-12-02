Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,934,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 220.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 259.82% and a negative return on equity of 195.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insmed from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Insmed from $142.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

In other Insmed news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,778.82. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $5,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,461 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,434. This trade represents a 45.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 233,650 shares of company stock valued at $41,063,785 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

