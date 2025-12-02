Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,614,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,325,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 85,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.23 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.82.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

