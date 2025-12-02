Norges Bank Makes New $184.05 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,787,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Crown by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 64.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 152.9% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 194,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 117,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.1% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

