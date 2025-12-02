Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Nordea Bank AB (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 392244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on NRDBY shares. Barclays cut Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Nordea Bank from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Nordea Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Nordea Bank (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordea Bank AB will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

