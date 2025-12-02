Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.69. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 15,720 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Stock Performance
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nitto Denko
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- NVIDIA’s $2B Power Play: Securing the Future of Chip Design
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Insiders Swarm Vertical Aerospace Stock Ahead of Make-or-Break Reveal
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Symbotic Reanimates Market, Long-Term Targets Are Back In Focus
Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.