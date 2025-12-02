Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Nitto Denko Corp. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $23.69. Nitto Denko shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 15,720 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

Nitto Denko Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.