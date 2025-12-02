NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144,225 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of NiSource worth $32,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 90.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Insider Activity at NiSource

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $345,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. NiSource, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.