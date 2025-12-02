NI Holdings, Inc. $NODK is M3F Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

M3F Inc. raised its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the quarter. NI makes up 5.3% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 7.07% of NI worth $18,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NODK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of NI by 3.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NI by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in NI by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in NI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 125,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NI in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NI currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

NI Price Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $17.24.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. NI had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $76.57 million during the quarter.

NI announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NI Company Profile

(Free Report)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.