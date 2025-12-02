Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.50 and last traded at GBX 126.14. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.29.

Get Nexus Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexus Infrastructure

In other news, insider Charles Sweeney purchased 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, with a total value of £4,987.29. Also, insider Dawn Hillman acquired 3,901 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £4,954.27. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,110. Insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Nexus Infrastructure Company Profile

Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.