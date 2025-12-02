NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NEWT opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. NewtekOne has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.31 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 34.08%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 10,000 shares of NewtekOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,212,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,330.98. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

