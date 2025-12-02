News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,501 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in News were worth $21,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,910,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth $85,213,000. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in News by 24.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in News by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in News by 1,025.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,904,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after buying an additional 1,735,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NWSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.95.
News Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of News stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
News Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
