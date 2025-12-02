NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Releases Earnings Results

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.10 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. NewRiver REIT had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 4.16%.
NewRiver REIT Stock Down 0.3%
NRR opened at GBX 71.88 on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.90 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.77, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 72.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £306.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Will Hobman sold 66,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70, for a total transaction of £46,437.30. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NewRiver REIT Company Profile
NewRiver is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing retail and leisure assets across the UK. Every day, our shopping centres, retail parks and pubs provide essential goods and services to their local communities.
