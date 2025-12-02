New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,025,192 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025,192 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of TransMedics Group worth $20,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $343,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,545.10. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 4,142 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total transaction of $540,323.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,869.70. This represents a 59.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $150.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $151.85. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

