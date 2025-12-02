New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in GitLab Inc. $GTLB

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,170 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.31% of GitLab worth $22,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 447.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 63,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,189,523.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 820 shares in the company, valued at $41,131.20. The trade was a 98.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,329,712 shares of company stock worth $64,154,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,028.75 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.