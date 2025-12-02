New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.24% of OneSpaWorld worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ OSW opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.06.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $258.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. OneSpaWorld’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of OneSpaWorld and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

