New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,891 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.33% of UFP Technologies worth $25,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 290.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in UFP Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,829 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $415,548.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,763.20. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $221.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.47 and a 200 day moving average of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $327.68.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

