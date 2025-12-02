New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 21,293 Shares of VSE Corporation $VSEC

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.91% of VSE worth $24,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of VSE by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,081,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in VSE by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 169,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of VSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

VSE Stock Down 3.3%

VSE stock opened at $174.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 256.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39. VSE Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. VSE had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $282.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. VSE’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Articles

