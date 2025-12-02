New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,794 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $24,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 527.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $444.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carlisle Companies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $318.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.32. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $293.43 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.