New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $22.12 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 894,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,443,000 after buying an additional 62,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,686,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 408,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after buying an additional 197,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.57.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 2.3%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $306.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.52 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

