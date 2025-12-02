New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of VMC opened at $291.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMC

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,368.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,073.60. The trade was a 70.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.