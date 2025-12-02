New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,910 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.40% of MKS worth $26,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in MKS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MKS during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,230. This trade represents a 24.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $36,642.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on MKS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on MKS in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

MKS Stock Down 0.3%

MKSI stock opened at $155.94 on Tuesday. MKS Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

About MKS

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

