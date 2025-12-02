New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,626 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.50% of Intapp worth $21,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Intapp by 356.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,155.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Intapp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $906,624.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $232,807,587.68. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $68,719.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,577.81. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,944. Insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55, a PEG ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 0.69. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $139.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Intapp’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

