New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Chewy worth $20,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chewy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 73.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 1,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $151,561.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,770.30. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,792.40. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock worth $903,696 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.58. Chewy has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Chewy had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.