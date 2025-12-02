New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,015 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $21,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,003,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after buying an additional 376,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,467.73 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $946.69 and a 12 month high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,372.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,277.21.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.50, for a total transaction of $2,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,375. This trade represents a 35.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total value of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 19,565 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,737 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

