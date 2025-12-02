New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,781 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.49% of Herc worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 158.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 114.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $236.39.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.