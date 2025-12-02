New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 400 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Lennox International worth $26,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LII. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $489.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.73 and a 200 day moving average of $553.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lennox International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.19 and a 12 month high of $689.44.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 91.96% and a net margin of 15.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,714.85. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lennox International from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lennox International

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.