NBW Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 20,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $242.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58. The company has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.