NBW Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,287 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,476. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 134,869 shares of company stock worth $26,878,477 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $202.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

