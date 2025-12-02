NBW Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

NBW Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $432,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $322.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $337.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

