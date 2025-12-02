NBW Capital LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Sunoco LP $SUN

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 670,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.2% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Sunoco by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 113,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 93,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sunoco by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Sunoco Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SUN opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.90). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a $0.9202 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.60%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.