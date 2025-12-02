National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$171.55 and last traded at C$170.18, with a volume of 258128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$168.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial set a C$168.00 price target on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$150.77.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$146.76.

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.